IOWA FALLS
Wilma Carson, 93, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Scenic Manor. No services are planned at this time. A graveside service and burial will take place at the Chariton Cemetery in Chariton, Iowa. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Wilma and her family.
Wilma June Carson was born Nov. 22, 1926, in Monroe County, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer Jones and Blanche (Taylor) Jones. She attended the Chariton Community Schools graduating with the class of 1946. She was united in marriage to Robert Barrett Carson on Sept. 8, 1946, in Troy, Kansas. Wilma was a devoted wife and mother. She was an immaculate homemaker, skilled seamstress and had a drapery business. Her deep faith in God never wavered. She was a long-time member of the First Christian Church of Iowa Falls and served as church librarian for many years.
Wilma Carson is survived by her son, R. Michael Carson and wife Carolyn of Iowa Falls, Iowa; one daughter, Sherry Carson Jaco and husband Thomas of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren: Ryan and Tyler Carson of Des Moines, Iowa, Amy Carson of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Lindsey Justice of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jasmine Jaco and husband, Keith Duff of Austin, Texas; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Edie Melgren of Perryton, Texas; and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carson; parents, Elmer and Blanche Jones; and three sisters, Erma Erickson, Ardy Trumbo and Jenny Isitt.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ashbrook Assisted Living, c/o Julie Feeney, 1121 N. Fremont St., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
