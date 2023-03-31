WILLIAMS - Delmon Carter, 74, of Williams, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at his home in Williams. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Williams with burial in the Williams Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service at church. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Chapel in Williams.
Delmon David Carter was born on August 25, 1948 in Hampton, Iowa to Delmar and Elizabeth (Steenhard) Carter. He graduated from Northeast Hamilton High School and then from Radio Engineering Institute in Omaha, Neb. and he worked for Millard TV. In 1968, Delmon enlisted into the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force he was stationed in Turkey for 18 months and then went to Vietnam for 1 year. His job was hauling bombs from the bomb dump to the flight line. He was discharged in 1972. On July 10, 1971, Delmon was united in marriage to Virginia Dickson in the Williams Methodist Church. In 1976 the couple moved back to Williams where he started farming and worked as an electrician.
Delmon is survived by his wife Virginia of Williams; daughters: Joy (David) Cross of Alden and Michelle Carter of Williams; son, David (Tera) Carta of Williams; brother, Lew (Kathy) Carter; grandchildren: Jordyn (Jared), Jaidyn (Cody), Jerryn (Andrew), Justyn (Jackie) Jaislyn, Jaydrionna (Jacob), Joshua, Jackson, Julianna, Juliette, Jevon, Leigha (Kota), Donavon, Peyton, Hayes, Ary; and step-grandchildren Isiah (Nina), James, Kayla, and Lance; great-grandchildren: Emersyn, Carter, Kennedy, Adalynn, Ava and Noah and his loyal companion Taz, his Miniature Pinscher.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Adele Scott.