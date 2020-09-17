IOWA FALLS - Vernon Dale Caruth, 81, of Iowa Falls, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. Per Dale’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no formal services will be conducted. The Linn’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Further information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, cards and/or memorials may be directed to Vernon Caruth Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Vernon “Dale” was born June 19, 1939, in Alden, Iowa, to Clifford and Ida (Riley) Caruth. He attended Alden schools in Alden. He was enlisted into the Navy Dec. 16, 1958-July 17, 1962. On Dec. 2, 1961, Dale was united in marriage to Sharon Ann Palmer at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. To this union six children were born: Dale, Tammy, Penny, Robin, Anita and Tina. Dale worked at Farmland Foods for many years and later started Caruth Welding.