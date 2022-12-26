NEWTON - Patrick B. Casady, 82, of Newton and formerly of Hampton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his home in Newton. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton.
Patrick Bruce Casady was born on July 11, 1940, in Hampton to Allen Bruce and Ada (Crotty) Casady. He graduated from Hampton Community High School in 1958. On Nov. 4, 1960, Patrick was united in marriage to Donnis Gaye Heard. Together they had two children, Michael and Colleen. Patrick retired from Maytag in 1990. He enjoyed biking, running and being outdoors, but loved being “Gramps” most of all, spending time with his grandkids, great-grandkids and attending their events whenever he could.
Pat’s memory lives on with his family: son Mike Casady of Urbandale; daughter C.J. (Randy) Oldfield of Newton; and grandchildren: Randi (Mason) Staerkel of Colo, Chanae Fitzgerald of Newton, Cassi Fitzgerald of Newton, Reanna Fitzgerald of Monroe, Riley Fitzgerald of Newton, Maria Casady of Urbandale, Megan (Zech) Carlson of Des Moines, Bryan (Danielle) Adamson of Des Moines, Brock Casady, Corey Casady, and his many great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Psalms 147:3 - He heals the broken-hearted and binds up their wounds.
2 Corinthians 1:5 - For just as we share abundantly in the sufferings of Christ, so also our comfort abounds through Christ.