IOWA FALLS—Catherine Rush, 93, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home. She will be laid to rest with a private family graveside service and burial on Thursday, June 11, at the Hazel Green Cemetery. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Catherine and her family.
Catherine Ketty Rush was born on April 3, 1927, to Jean Pierre and Anne (Helbach) Greiveldinger in Esch Alzette, Luxembourg. She attended school through the eighth grade. On July 3, 1946, she married Bernard Rush in Luxembourg. She was a homemaker for 83 years. Ketty loved to knit, watch TV and read. Most of all, she loved and enjoyed having the grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit. She dearly loved her dogs, or babies as she called them and had to have her cookies.