Cearley, Sandy

ALDEN - Sandy Cearley, 74, of Alden, passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls with burial in the Alden Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. The family requests those attending the visitation and service to dress casual. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Sandra Cearley was born on Aug. 21, 1949, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to Everett and Virginia (Frailey) Doss. She graduated from Lake Worth High in Lake Worth, Texas. On May 18, 1968, Sandy was united in marriage to Frank Cearley in Lake Worth, Texas. Sandy worked at Caseys in Alden for over 30 years.
Sandy is survived by her husband Frank of Alden; son Chad (Meggan) Cearley of Alden; grandchildren: Ashley (Tyler) Swenson and their children Brynlee, Ross and Madilyn of Iowa Falls; Alexis (Michael Duryee) Cearley of Iowa Falls; and Katie (Nat “Bill” Markle) Cearley of Alden; mother Virginia Cayler of Holmen, Wis.; siblings: Robert (Shari) Vermett of Bella Vista, Ark.; Debra (Brett) Jenkinson of Zumbro Falls, Minn.; and David (Karen) Cayler of Holmen, Wis.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Everett Doss and step-mother Florence Doss.