DES MOINES - Donna “Toots” Cero Steinfeldt, 74, formerly of Eldora, passed away in Des Moines with her daughters by her side on April 2, 2021. Visitation will be held Friday, April 9, from 5-7 p.m. at Hamilton’s Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th St. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 10, at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donna “Toots” was born on Sept. 17, 1946, in Eldora, Iowa, to Glenn and Darline (Kramer) Taylor. She lived in the Steamboat Rock, Iowa, area until fourth grade and then moved with her family to the Eldora area. She was a graduate of Eldora High School, Class of 1964. She loved basketball and played forward. Donna was able to be in the Iowa State Girls Basketball Tournament in 1962. After graduation, Donna attended Americana Beauty School in Des Moines. She worked as a professional hairdresser for several years until she married Phillip Cero in 1969. The couple had two daughters, Ericka and Darcy. She put her working years on hold and was a stay-at-home mom until the girls reached school age, at which time she went back into the workforce. Donna was a hairdresser, bookkeeper, receptionist, and a clerk for the Polk County Juvenile Court.