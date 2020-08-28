Gary Chaplin Sr.
Aug. 16, 1940-Aug. 24, 2020
IOWA FALLS
Gary Chaplin Sr., 80, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at his home. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Woodley Funeral Home. Following visitation he will be laid to rest with a graveside service at the Northlawn Memory Gardens. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Gary and his family. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family.
Gary Lee Chaplin was born Aug. 16, 1940, to Leon and Francis (Earler) Chaplin in Iowa Falls, Iowa. He attended country schools and graduated from Iowa Falls High School. On July 14, 1957, Gary married JoAnn Swires at his parents’ home in Iowa Falls. Gary started his own trucking company called Gary Chaplin Trucking. He worked hard every day but especially loved visiting with his customers or anyone who stopped by. If Gary was not busy with the trucking business, he was farming. He loved spending time with his family and was an avid coin collector.
Gary Chaplin is survived by his wife, JoAnn Chaplin of Iowa Falls, Iowa; children, Gary (DeeAnn) Chaplin Jr. of Ackley, Iowa, Wendy (David) Smalley of Rockford, Illinois, Alan Chaplin of Ackley, Iowa, and Julia Chaplin of Grundy Center, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Francis Chaplin; brothers, David and Robert Chaplin; a son, Bruce Chaplin; and two grandchildren, Michael Johns and Amanda Smalley.
