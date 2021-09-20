Chaplin, Keith “Craig” - July 26, 1952-Sept. 17, 2021

IOWA FALLS - Keith “Craig” Chaplin, 69, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at North Iowa Mercy One in Mason City. Visitation for Craig Chaplin will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family: Craig Chaplin Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Keith “Craig” Chaplin was born July 26, 1952, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to Keith Carroll and Wanda Sophia (Schade) Chaplin. Craig attended the Iowa Falls Schools graduating with the Class of 1969. Craig was united in marriage to Deb Sue Aldinger on Dec. 17, 1977, and to this union two children were born: Ryan and Derek. Craig worked at Chappy’s Auto Body and Chappy’s Wrecker Service and then later worked at Action Sand.