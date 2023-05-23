IOWA FALLS - Merle “Chappie” W. Chaplin, 99, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest with military honors at the Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 at the church with an Elks memorial service following visitation. Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Chappie and his family. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Iowa Falls Elks Lodge No. 1674.
Merle Wayne Chaplin was born on Nov. 20, 1923, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, the son of Emery and Elsie (Brightwell) Chaplin. He attended Iowa Falls Schools and Ellsworth Community College.
Merle enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Dec. 14, 1942, through May 2, 1946. He served on the staff of Admiral J.S. McCain, SR, Commander Second Carrier Task Force Pacific. Ships included the USS Wasp, USS Hancock, and the USS Shangri-La. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Award (American Area) with six stars, the Philippine Liberation with two stars, World War II Victory Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. During World War II he served in the Palau, Morotai, Late Samar, Mindor, Luzan, Formas, Okinawa Jima battles. Merle was extremely modest in talking about his service.
On June 15, 1947, Merle married Theola Anderson, making their home in rural Iowa Falls. Merle spent many years with a career with the U.S. Postal Service. He also farmed his family farm. Chappie loved to have a good time. He was very active in the Iowa Falls Elks Lodge No. 1674, a 78-year member. Merle was also active in the community, involved in the following for 50+ years: Hardin County Veterans Affairs, American Legion, VFW, U.S. Postal Workers Union, Iowa Falls Housing Board and Meadow Hills Golf Club member. Merle and Theola enjoyed their retirement! They wintered in Yuma, Ariz., for many years. Chappie’s hobbies included fixing things on the farm, golfing, an occasional card or craps game, playing pool and spending time with family.
Merle Chaplin is survived by his children: Karla (Bob) Rankin, Tom (Robbi) Chaplin, Randy Chaplin, and Kristi Chaplin (Bill Greene); four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Theola; parents and one sister.