DES MOINES
John (Jack) William Christensen was born Oct. 14, 1934, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to William and Clara (Hiserodt) Christensen.
He died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Des Moines, due to complications of COVID-19.
John was a graduate of Iowa Falls High School and served four years in the U.S. Air Force. After graduating with a Masters in Business Administration from University of Northern Iowa, he went on to a lifetime career with Iowa Department of Revenue, where he retired in 2002. At the IDR, John was supervisor of the corporation tax department.
John was a master woodworker, building his own home at Lake Panorama, Panora, Iowa. He and his wife, Marion, lived there since 1993, enjoying the quiet and wildlife. He was a perfectionist with his woodworking and any projects he undertook. He had a lifelong love of classic cars, even owning a few. In his downtime, he enjoyed reading books, taking walks and bike rides at the lake and sharing stories. He served as treasurer of the Lake Panorama Association Board of Directors and as director in 1998 and 1999. John and Marion enjoyed trips to Colorado, Florida and other states. John had been a resident of Perry Lutheran Home since 2017.
John leaves behind his wife; two stepsons, Tony (Dani) Allsup of Des Moines and Steve (Liz) Allsup of St. Charles; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Allen of Iowa Falls; brother-in-law, John Nelson; sisters-in-law, Linda Culbertson of Bayard and Beth Buttler (Jerry) of Panora; and nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Eleanor Christensen, Dolores Strauss, Jeanne Slattenow and Karen Nelson; mother- and father-in-law, Joan and Glenn Allen.
Following cremation, a private burial service will take place at Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls at a later date.
Twigg Funeral Home in Panora handled the arrangements.
