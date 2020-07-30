IOWA FALLS - Christie Prescott, 46, of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The family will host a celebration of life gathering from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Central Park in Klemme, Iowa. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls assisted the family with cremation care.
Christie Marie Prescott was born April 8, 1974, to David Wayne Shipley and Jean Marie Morin in International Falls, Minnesota. Christie graduated from Belmond-Klemme with the class of 1992. She was united in marriage on Sept. 4, 2010, to Robert James Prescott at the United Church of Christ in Klemme, Iowa. Christie loved singing, and played violin, clarinet and the piano. She was an avid Vikings football fan, loved to talk to anyone she met and was the most compassionate, loving and caring person. She treated everyone like they were family. Christie was very intelligent, and she had a heart of gold. Most of all she loved her family more than anything.