ACKLEY- Clairita Carson, 73, of Ackley, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. No services are planned at this time. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls assisted the family with cremation care.
Clairita Felices Carson was born Aug. 12, 1947, to Gaspar and Marcilina Hermosa Felices in Cebu City, Philippines. She graduated from M.A. Roxas High School. On Sept. 16, 1973, Clairita was united in marriage to Richard A. Carson in Olongapo City, Philippines.