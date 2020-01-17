MARSHALLTOWN
Clarence LeRoy Balcom Jr. (Snook), 90, of Marshalltown, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Snook’s family will be holding a visitation at Mitchell Family Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 20, from 1-2 p.m., with a funeral service to celebrate his life immediately following at 2 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Rose Hill in Marshalltown. Snook was a friend to many in our community and all who knew Snook are invited to celebrate his life.
Clarence was born on April 29, 1929, to Clarence LeRoy Balcom Sr. and Grace Katherine (Johnsen) Balcom in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Clarence was the oldest of six boys and grew up in Owasa and Fort Dodge. Clarence enjoyed driving around with his brothers, going to football games, playing the tuba in the marching band and going to the drive-in (and sneaking friends in). Clarence graduated from Fort Dodge High School in 1947. Clarence enlisted in the National Guard and during this time, Clarence met the love of his life at the Iowa Falls skating rink when he was 19 and Norma Ann Bell was 14. They dated several years and the two were married at the Owasa Methodist church on Aug. 24, 1952, in Owasa. Clarence and Norma lived in Iowa Falls for two years, and after that, they moved to Marshalltown, where they raised their family. Clarence always said that Norma was the prettiest girl in Iowa Falls, and he didn’t know how he was so lucky to have her, but she was lucky too, because he was totally devoted to making her happy and was 100% committed to her his whole life. Clarence was a devoted husband who worked long hours on his Strand’s bread route driving all over, and also on his route for Hiland Potato Chips. Clarence and Norma were also members of First Congregational Church in Marshalltown.
During this time Clarence and Norma had two children, Peggy Jo Balcom and Craig Le Roy Balcom. Clarence loved being a dad and coached Little League baseball and was excited to bring his son Craig along on the routes. He was also kept busy with Craig and his rambunctious behavior, and lovingly cared for his daughter, Peggy, whom he donated a kidney to when she developed kidney disease. Clarence later became a member of the Kidney Foundation and raised money for those with kidney disorders and was a supporter of St. Jude’s.
Clarence was friends with lots of local business owners and eventually opened businesses with friends and family, most people know him as one of the original owners of B and B Mini Storage and Uncle Jack’s Tacos. Both of those businesses he eventually ran with his daughter, Peggy, and son Craig respectively. Even after Craig took over, Clarence could be seen sitting at the table having coffee and making conversation with everyone who walked in the door at Uncle Jack’s Tacos.
Clarence never really retired and stayed incredibly involved in his and Norma’s granddaughters’ lives. Clarence was a devoted grandfather to Craig’s daughters, Jillissa and Alesha. He and Norma cared for the girls like they were their own and were always taking them on deliveries, bringing them to the veteran’s home, driving them to school, taking them on daily trips to Lillie Mae’s, attending activities, building things and traveling with the girls and Norma. The four of them loved camping, mini-golfing and just spending time with one another. They had dinner together nightly from the time the girls were little to when they were in high school and were always the first people to arrive at the girls’ school functions. They were four peas in a pod. Clarence always encouraged and supported the girls to pursue their dreams and was their biggest cheerleader even as the girls grew and went onto college and started families of their own. Clarence and Norma were always there with sound advice and kindness and were fundamental in the upbringing of the girls and taught them invaluable life lessons. Just so everyone knows, these two set the bar for what exceptional grandparents should be like.
Clarence had six great-grandchildren whom he and Norma were head over heels in love with. He lived for his great-grandkids. Baileigh Jae and Brielle Ann Sheets are Alesha’s daughters and Kalya, Kolson, Karder and Kensley Moorman are Jillissa’s children. Clarence enjoyed having his great-grandkids come over and play and watching them grow. He would continue the tradition of watching the girls, continuing to be the first at their school functions, driving them around while instilling core values in them, let them play with collectables that no one else was allowed to touch, and was an equally exceptional great-grandparent.
Clarence was a very protective and patient man (for the most part). He had to be patient considering he would wait for hours for Norma while she was playing at the casino. Clarence enjoyed simple things, like coffee in the morning with friends, chatting about the old days with friends at rehab, attending auctions and collecting all things of yesteryear- even things he didn’t need, playing cards with friends, and getting together with friends from school. Most of all, like Norma, he enjoyed being around family. He loved holidays with family and traveling with them just going out for Sunday drives on the “scenic route” and enjoying each other's company and ending up somewhere else. He was that slow driver that would gawk at everything, and had a story for every town, every road and fond memories that he would share with family about his bread and chip routes and the stories along the way. Clarence loved driving and used that time not just for getting from one place to another, but as time to really connect with people and talk uninterrupted. Clarence was always very fair and gave sound advice during his talks. He gave continually and unconditionally and was always there when someone needed a hug or someone to talk to. In addition to his advice, he always had a lot of stories to share that involved his fond memories of growing up and getting into trouble here and there, with a swear word tossed in if Norma wasn’t in the car.
Left to remember Clarence are his son, Craig, of Eldora; his granddaughters, Jillissa (and Brooks) Moorman of Marion and Alesha Sheets of Marshalltown; aa well as his great- grandchildren, Baileigh and Brielle Sheets and Kalya, Kolson, Karder and Kensley Moorman. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and cousins.
Those who were waiting for him in heaven were his parents, Clarence and Grace Balcom; his Grandma Freeland and Grandpa Johnsen whom he had fond memories of hopping on a bus by himself and going to visit; and his brothers, Jim and Scott. He is now reunited with his daughter whom he thought the world of and missed dearly, and of course the love of his life, Norma Ann, whom he longed to be with since her passing in 2014.
Clarence’s family would like to say thank you to everyone in our community for your kindness and outpouring of love and memories that you have shared of Snook. Condolences may be sent to Mitchell Family Funeral Home. The family also requests that everyone take time to slow down, enjoy a leisurely drive in the car along the “scenic route” and enjoy the time with family.
