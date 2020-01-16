ELDORA - Clarence Howard Price, 98, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. He was a resident of Eldora Specialty Care nursing home in Eldora. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home, 1209 Iowa Ave. West, Marshalltown, with the Rev. Clint Francisco officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Eldora Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 17, from 5-7 p.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For condolences or questions, please visit: www.mitchellfh.com.
He was the son of Steven Albert and Eva Loretta (Sherbon) Price. He was born on Oct. 27, 1921, on a farm near Ackley. He received his early education in country schools in Hardin County, Iowa. He attended high school in Eldora. Clarence married Bonnie Burgess on Sept. 26, 1942, at the Eldora Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Army Infantry from March 19, 1943, until Jan. 31, 1946. He took his basic training at Camp Wolters, Texas, then joined the 84th Railsplitter Division. Clarence drove a truck in the Red Ball Express delivering supplies to the front lines in Europe. His division spent Christmas through Jan. 10 fighting in the Battle of The Bulge. After Clarence’s honorary discharge from the service, he continued to farm in the Conrad-Beaman area. He later farmed near Elma and Steamboat Rock. In his spare time he enjoyed the family farm acreage, traveling and spending time with friends and family.
Four children were born to Clarence and Bonnie: Janet, Stan, Lou Ann and Dan. Bonnie passed away in 1984. Clarence married Bernice Johnson on Oct. 12, 1990. Bernice passed away in 2013. He was a member of the Elma, Eldora and then Laurel United Methodist Church and the Conrad, Elma and Steamboat Rock American Legion Posts.
Clarence is survived by his four children: Janet (Loyd) Patrick of Stephenville, Texas, Stanley (Glenda) Price of Grapevine, Texas, Lou Ann Price of Anita, Iowa, and Dan (Linda) Price of Bloomington, Minnesota; three stepchildren, Jeanine Drahola of Scottsdale, Arizona, Roger (Mary) Hayden Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Julie (Clint) Francisco of Laurel, Iowa; grandchildren include Douglas Patrick, Lisa (Dennis) Miller, Nancy (Eddie) Jones, Alex Price and Ian Price; great-grandchildren include Trace and Seth Patrick, Justin Larremore and Caleb Miller and Jake and Caleb and Chase Jones; and many loving relatives.
Clarence is survived by his sisters, Leona (Loyd) Sword, Shirley (Bill) Dace, Colleen (Jack) Eflin and Loretta (Dick) Hoppe; and his brothers, Harvey (Janet) Price and Larry (Janet) Price. Preceding Clarence in death were his parents; his sisters, Joann (Louis) King and Francis (Dale) Zeltman; and his brothers, Charles Edward Price in World War II, Steve (Donna) Price Jr., Henry (Joyce) Price and LeRoy (Betty) Price.
He was the son of Steven Albert and Eva Loretta (Sherbon) Price. He was born on Oct. 27, 1921, on a farm near Ackley. He received his early education in country schools in Hardin County, Iowa. He attended high school in Eldora. Clarence married Bonnie Burgess on Sept. 26, 1942, at the Eldora Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Army Infantry from March 19, 1943, until Jan. 31, 1946. He took his basic training at Camp Wolters, Texas, then joined the 84th Railsplitter Division. Clarence drove a truck in the Red Ball Express delivering supplies to the front lines in Europe. His division spent Christmas through Jan. 10 fighting in the Battle of The Bulge. After Clarence’s honorary discharge from the service, he continued to farm in the Conrad-Beaman area. He later farmed near Elma and Steamboat Rock. In his spare time he enjoyed the family farm acreage, traveling and spending time with friends and family.
Four children were born to Clarence and Bonnie: Janet, Stan, Lou Ann and Dan. Bonnie passed away in 1984. Clarence married Bernice Johnson on Oct. 12, 1990. Bernice passed away in 2013. He was a member of the Elma, Eldora and then Laurel United Methodist Church and the Conrad, Elma and Steamboat Rock American Legion Posts.
Clarence is survived by his four children: Janet (Loyd) Patrick of Stephenville, Texas, Stanley (Glenda) Price of Grapevine, Texas, Lou Ann Price of Anita, Iowa, and Dan (Linda) Price of Bloomington, Minnesota; three stepchildren, Jeanine Drahola of Scottsdale, Arizona, Roger (Mary) Hayden Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Julie (Clint) Francisco of Laurel, Iowa; grandchildren include Douglas Patrick, Lisa (Dennis) Miller, Nancy (Eddie) Jones, Alex Price and Ian Price; great-grandchildren include Trace and Seth Patrick, Justin Larremore and Caleb Miller and Jake and Caleb and Chase Jones; and many loving relatives.
Clarence is survived by his sisters, Leona (Loyd) Sword, Shirley (Bill) Dace, Colleen (Jack) Eflin and Loretta (Dick) Hoppe; and his brothers, Harvey (Janet) Price and Larry (Janet) Price. Preceding Clarence in death were his parents; his sisters, Joann (Louis) King and Francis (Dale) Zeltman; and his brothers, Charles Edward Price in World War II, Steve (Donna) Price Jr., Henry (Joyce) Price and LeRoy (Betty) Price.