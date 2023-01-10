IOWA FALLS - Byron John Clark, 94, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at his home in Iowa Falls. Services for Byron Clark will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the First Congregational UCC Church 520 College Ave., Iowa Falls. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 12, from 6-8 p.m. at the Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel. Burial will be at Union Cemetery. Memorial can be directed to the family: Byron Clark c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Byron John Clark was born on Sept. 16, 1928, on the family farm near Hubbard, the son of John Newton and Mary Newport (Rummel) Clark. The family moved to a farm southwest of Iowa Falls in 1942. Byron graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1946 where he was active in FFA raising and showing champion Duroc hogs. Byron worked on the family farm until he was drafted on March 12, 1951. His Army ship left Seattle Harbor on July 30, 1951 for Korea and returned on March 4, 1953. Byron then attended and graduated from Ellsworth Junior College in 1955 and Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in 1957. He taught high school in Romeo, Mich. from 1957-60. While teaching two years in Mt. Carroll, Ill., he earned his MBA degree from the University of Iowa in 1962. After teaching three years in the Jr. college in Freeport, Ill., he went to Iowa Central Community College, Webster City, in 1965 where he taught accounting and business law for over 25 years and also farmed the home farm. Byron was a lifetime member of both the University of Iowa Alumni Association and National Education Association.
On June 22, 1968, Byron was united in marriage to Loraine Carol Reed in Guthrie Center. To this union, three children were born: Marsha, Byron II, and Craig. Byron was a long-time member of the First Congregational UCC Church, Elks Lodge, Mason’s Lodge, and American Legion.
Byron is survived by his wife of 54 years: Loraine; three children: Marsha (Tim) Alger of Monument, Colo.; Byron Clark II of Ankeny; Craig (Catherine) Clark of Wildwood, Mo.; six grandchildren; one sister: Donna Daggett of Dallas, Texas; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Byron was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister Barbara Dorenkamp.