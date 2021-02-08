ACKLEY - Beth Claussen, 55, of Ackley, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at her home, after a short but fierce battle with lymphoma. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at the St. John's United Church of Christ in Ackley. She will be laid to rest at the Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the church. The family requests that masks and social distancing guidelines be adhered to. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Beth and her family.
Beth Renee Claussen was born Aug. 7, 1965, to Ron and Sharon (Schutt) Brandt. She graduated from Ackley-Geneva Schools, Class of 1983, and later from Capri Cosmetology in Mason City. Beth was a hairstylist and operated her own salon for over 35 years, opening The Cut Above in May 1985. She enjoyed cutting hair, but even more, she specialized in supporting and encouraging others through conversation and laughter. She had a special place in her heart for her older clients, often picking them up for appointments and returning them home safely.