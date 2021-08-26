ELDORA - Rick Clemons, 59, of Eldora, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, after bravely battling a lengthy illness. Rick was born on Dec. 15, 1961, at the Eldora Hospital to Marjorie M. (MacDonald) Clemons and Warren H. Clemons. Rick was united in marriage to Robin Hazelwood on March 20, 1982. To this marriage, one son, Justin, was born. The couple later divorced. In March 1996, Rick met his partner for life, Sara Heiserman.
Rick grew up in Eldora and attended Eldora Community Schools before he discovered at an early age that he had a talent for working on all kinds of motorized vehicles. At 17, he started working at the DX owned by the LaVelle family. This job led Rick to a life-long career working as a mechanic; first at Crandall Motors, then Elbert’s Chevrolet, Bisson Chevrolet, Dale Howard Motors, and finally, Lakeside Motors. In June of 1996, Rick opened Quality Automotive with Eric Ross, his friend and business partner for the next 25 years. Rick was known as much for his honesty and trustworthiness as he was for being an excellent mechanic.