ALDEN
Erik Cleveland, 97, of Alden, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Hansen Family Hospital. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Alden with burial in the Bethany Cemetery in Kelley, Iowa. Visitation will be an hour before the funeral. The Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
Erik Randolph Cleveland/Kalveland (family name in Norway) was born on March 10, 1922, in Kelley, Iowa, to Ole and Alma (Lee) Cleveland. His family came from Norway where most of them were farmers. He graduated from high school in Shipley, Iowa. On June 30, 1949, Erik was united in marriage to Mary Eagan in Des Moines. He was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Alden. His wife Mary has been a supportive partner for over 70 years!
Erik loved farming and continued that vocation for most of his life. He raised purebred Chester Whites, along with other livestock. Erik loved people and having a conversation whenever possible about weather, politics, farming, baseball and any other topic that might arise. He took every opportunity to sing a song, tell a story and talk about ancestry and history. He was the non-official authority on genealogy in his family.
Erik is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Linda (Jim) Cleveland-O’Keefe, of Coto de Caza, California, Erik Cleveland Jr. of Hilo, Hawaii, Martin (Sharon) Cleveland of Gretna, Nebraska, and James Cleveland of Alden; his granddaughter, Bridget O’Keefe of San Diego, California; and three step-grandsons, Austin Britton of Phoenix, Arizona, Aaron Britton of Broomfield, Colorado, and Trevor Britton of Huntsville, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Sherman and niece Nancy Peterson.
