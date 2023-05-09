ALDEN - Mary Cleveland, 96, of Alden, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Alden with burial in the Bethany Cemetery in Kelley. Visitation will be an hour before the service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Mary Catherine Cleveland was born on Aug. 6, 1926 in Bevington, Iowa to James and Violet (Hope) Eagan. She graduated from Martensdale, Iowa High School and participated in basketball, annual staff and drama.
She moved to Des Moines where she worked as a secretary for several years. She often talked about that time as a carefree, exciting time with many friends and sisters to share the adventure. Speaking of sisters, it’s been said that Heaven is a little noisier now with their uproarious laughter as Mary joins Betty and Joan.
On June 30, 1949, Mary was united in marriage to Erik Cleveland Sr. in Des Moines. She continued to work outside of the home until the birth of Linda. From then on, Mary was a full-time mom and supported her husband Erik through many challenging years of farming. In his later years Erik would often say, “Your mom’s the best thing that ever happened to me”.
Support was what Mary did best. To quote Maya Angelou, “It’s not what someone says, but how they make you feel.” She made others feel safe, appreciated and accepted. She was honest, funny, optimistic and very considerate of others. “You never know what someone else is going through”, she would say when her children would talk not so compassionately about others.
As a mother, her children remember her sitting in the kitchen reading the Bible to find a moment of peace in the chaos of a four-child household. She had strong faith. She was a member of Alden’s St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and served on the Ladies Aide.
Mary is survived by her children: Linda (Jim) Cleveland-O’Keefe, of Coto de Caza, Calif.; Erik Cleveland Jr. of Iowa Falls; Martin (Sharon) Cleveland of Gretna, Neb.; James Cleveland of Alden; her granddaughter, Bridget McCabe of San Diego, Calif. and three step-grandsons: Austin Britton of Alberton, Mont. Aaron Britton of Broomfield, Colo., and Trevor Britton of Huntsville, Ala.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Erik Sr., Betty Egeland and Joan Lynch.
She is being missed by many!
Mary’s family appreciates all of the support and condolences we’ve received. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Alden.