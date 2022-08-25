Ruth Marie (Hoyt) Clingerman, 95, of Eldora, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Eldora Specialty Care in Eldora while under the care of Care Initiatives Hospice. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Abels Funeral Home (Creps Chapel) in Eldora. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, at the First Baptist Church in Eldora. Ruth will be laid to rest in the Eldora cemetery.
Ruth was one of four children. She was born on Sept. 9, 1926, the eldest daughter of Harvey and Sibyl (Reece) Hoyt in Tipton Township. Ruth attended country school at Tipton #2 (Meeker) for eight years, Owasa for two years, graduating with the Eldora High School Class of 1944. Further business classes were also taken in Marshalltown.
Ruth was united in marriage to Howard W. Clingerman on May 28, 1948; a union which lasted 64 years until Howard’s death on Oct. 16, 2012. Their union produced four children: Allan (Rebecca) Clingerman Aurora, Colo.; Brenda Clingerman, Centennial, Colo.; Curt (Kimberly) Clingerman, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and Daryl Clingerman, Eldora; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She worked in the Hardin County Treasurer’s Office for two years prior to marriage, and various part-time jobs thereafter, notably with the Eldora Flower Shop and for many years with Longenecker’s Income Tax Service.
Ruth was a longtime active member of Eldora First Baptist Church, helping for years in the nursery and arranging the altar flowers almost every Sunday for decades. She exhibited floral arrangements, knitted and crocheted creations at the Hardin and some Marshall County fairs winning many blue ribbons; she was also involved with the Eldora Garden Club when it was active.
Howard was the big gardener, but Ruth was kept busy taking care of the produce he grew - picking berries, canning beans, freezing sweet corn and making pre-V8 style tomato juice, jams, jellies, and our favorite lime pickles to name a few. Excess produce was sold from the house and at farmers markets in Eldora and Iowa Falls. Iowa dirt grows good stuff - we never went hungry.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Alice Williams of New Providence; her four children, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Jack Crosser of Steamboat Rock and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ruth Clingerman to a charity of your choice.
Creps-Abels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.