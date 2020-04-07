IOWA FALLS - Clyde Grant Brooks, 84, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home. The Linn’s Funeral Home is helping the family with arrangements. For further information please visit linnsfuneralhome.com
Grant was born Aug. 28, 1935, to Clyde and Viola (Light) Brooks. He attended all 12 years in the Iowa Falls School District. After sampling Iowa State and Drake, he found a good fit with the University of Iowa where he obtained his Bachelor's of Science. Later he received his Master's of Social Work from the University of Nebraska. He was married for 10 years to Esther Gonzalez. There were no children.
Most of Grant's life was spent working in social work. He had experience working in New York State and in Mason City, Iowa, as a public welfare and social worker. Grant served in the United States Army Reserve including six months of active duty.
Grant was a devoted son who cared for his mother in her later years. He had a loving, though long-distance, relationship with his sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
C. Grant Brooks is survived by his sisters: Beverly (Glen) Schmidt of Columbus, Ohio, and Sandy (Jim) Pease of Loudon, Tennessee, and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Viola Brooks, and his sister, DeAnn (Bill) Warner. Grant is forever grateful for the care and support given him by his special friends, the late Anita Johnson and Mathew Bachtell.
Because of COVID-19 private burial will be held at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials may be directed to Grant Brooks Memorial, c/o Linn's Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Any donations will go to the animal shelter.
Grant was born Aug. 28, 1935, to Clyde and Viola (Light) Brooks. He attended all 12 years in the Iowa Falls School District. After sampling Iowa State and Drake, he found a good fit with the University of Iowa where he obtained his Bachelor's of Science. Later he received his Master's of Social Work from the University of Nebraska. He was married for 10 years to Esther Gonzalez. There were no children.
Most of Grant's life was spent working in social work. He had experience working in New York State and in Mason City, Iowa, as a public welfare and social worker. Grant served in the United States Army Reserve including six months of active duty.
Grant was a devoted son who cared for his mother in her later years. He had a loving, though long-distance, relationship with his sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
C. Grant Brooks is survived by his sisters: Beverly (Glen) Schmidt of Columbus, Ohio, and Sandy (Jim) Pease of Loudon, Tennessee, and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Viola Brooks, and his sister, DeAnn (Bill) Warner. Grant is forever grateful for the care and support given him by his special friends, the late Anita Johnson and Mathew Bachtell.
Because of COVID-19 private burial will be held at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials may be directed to Grant Brooks Memorial, c/o Linn's Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Any donations will go to the animal shelter.