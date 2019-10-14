HAMPTON-Rev. Darwin Cole, 59, of Hampton and formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. Inurnment will be at the Coulter Cemetery at 4 p.m. on Friday. The family will host a visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Bethany Lutheran Church. For an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorials should be considered to the family in c/o Debra Fredericks, 376 Mallard Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls assisted the family with cremation care.