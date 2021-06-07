Crew David Cork, infant son of Cody and Katelyn (Price) Cork, gained his angel wings unexpectedly, as he was born 8 weeks premature, without a heartbeat on June 3, 2021. His parents cherished each ultrasound peek at their sweet boy, and enjoyed his mighty kicks and punches as he grew and developed each month. They’re comforted to know he was never alone and always kept warm, feeling his mother’s love, and parents' voices.
When Crew was delivered, he was the perfect little guy. He was the exact combination of his mother and father; mom’s nose, dad’s lips, and feet and hands that would rival any newborn. Crew’s life was anxiously anticipated by all who loved him; his parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousin.