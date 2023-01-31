IOWA FALLS - Barbara Jean Cormaney, 93, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at Bethany Life in Story City. A private service for immediate family will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Barbara Jean Cormaney was born on Feb. 17, 1929 to Ruth and Ilo G. Huffman of Iowa Falls.
Barb graduated from Iowa Falls High School and united in marriage to Donald. H. Cormaney on Feb. 22, 1949. She and Donald were farmers and raised four children: Chelle, Cyndy, Sue and Craig.
Barb is survived by Chelle Boekholder of Iowa Falls, Sue (Al) Ites of Granger, and Craig Cormaney of rural Reinbeck. Barb also has 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dallas Huffman, husband Donald and daughter Cyndy Abbott.