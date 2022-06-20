Cotteen, Patricia Ann (Trish/Patty) Mullane

HUDSON, Ohio - Patricia Ann (Trish/Patty) Mullane Cotteen from Hudson, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, from breast cancer. Services will be held on Saturday, July 9, at St. Marks Catholic Church in Iowa Falls. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by Patty’s celebration of life and mass at 10:30. Burial will follow at St. Mark’s Cemetery in Iowa Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Trish/Patty was born March 1, 1950, in Iowa Falls to Robert James (RJ) and Bernadine (Bernne) Silvest Mullane. She was raised in the beautiful town of Iowa Falls and graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1968. She attended Denver Women's College in Denver, Color. She was on the board at Texas Women’s Hospital, divisional vice president, director of executive development and recruiting at May D&F in Denver, Color., and worked at Prestige and Patrick Homes in Hudson, Ohio. She and Gene Cotteen were married Aug. 20, 1977.