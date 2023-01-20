ALDEN - George Cramer, 90, of Alden, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Scenic Manor. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest with a graveside service and full military honors at the Union Cemetery following visitation. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Inc. of Iowa Falls is caring for George and his family.
George Leslie Cramer was born on July 5, 1932 to George Washington Cramer and Margaret Harbord (Davis) Cramer in Parksville, Mo. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Alden where he served as head usher for several years.
On March 31, 1962 George was united in marriage to Minnie May Nehring at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Alden.
In 1950 George joined and honorably served in the United States Air Force during the Korean war and then joined the Iowa Air National Guard, serving until 1988.
George farmed over 60 years and at various times throughout the years, he worked as a welder and semi-truck driver for Iowa Prestressed Concrete.
George never met a stranger. He loved talking to anyone and everyone and everyone knew George. He was known as “the candy man.” He always had candy in his pockets and gave a piece to everyone he met. Every person in the world, to him, was just a friend he hadn’t met yet. He was such a generous person - you always left his house with something.
George loved golfing and spent many special moments teaching both his grandsons the game. He was a member and stockholder at Meadow Hills Golf Course in Iowa Falls.
George Cramer is survived by his wife, Minnie Cramer of Alden; daughter, Marla (Pat) Norem of Iowa Falls; and son, Les (Sue) Cramer of Kingston, Idaho; grandchildren: P.J. (Cheyenne) Norem, Ross (Jordan) Norem, Lauren (Isaac) Creasy and Emma Cramer; great-grandchildren, Ada Creasy and Sonny Creasy. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Cramer.