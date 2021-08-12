IOWA FALLS - Delores Crawford, 92, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Scenic Manor. A memorial visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Woodley Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at the Alden Cemetery. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Delores and her family.
Delores Darlene Crawford was born on Jan. 11, 1929, to Albert and Emma (Lottmann) Fink in Ellsworth. Delores attended country school. On Oct. 13, 1946, she was united in marriage to Glen Henry Crawford at the Dows Methodist Church parsonage in Dows. Delores was a caregiver her entire life.