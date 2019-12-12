IOWA FALLS
Velma Lois Crosser, 88, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 520 College Ave., Iowa Falls. A time of visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. Burial will be at Northlawn Memory Garden Cemetery in Iowa Falls. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Greenbelt Humane Society, 319 River St., Iowa Falls, IA 50126 or the First Congregational UCC Church, 520 College Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. The Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Velma Lois Holbrock Crosser was born Sept. 8, 1931, at Iowa Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Wendell William and Caroline Irene Santee Holbrock. She graduated Iowa Falls High School with the Class of 1949. She graduated from Ellsworth Community College, receiving an Associate of Arts Degree. On Feb. 4, 1951, she was united in marriage to Donald Paul Crosser. To this union three children were born: Harold, Wendell and Kenneth. She was the proud owner of The Stitchery Shop in Iowa Falls for many years where she was also an agent for Marshall & Swift dry cleaners. Prior to that, she was a bookkeeper for Citizens State Bank, secretary for Campbell’s Supply and sales clerk for Coast-to-Coast. She was over a 70-year member of the First Congregational Church and over 30 years of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid animal lover, especially cats.
She is survived by her children, Harold (Donna) Crosser of Iowa Falls, Wendell (Teresa) Crosser of West Des Moines and Kenneth (April) Crosser of Ottumwa; 15 grandchildren: Alex (Kelly) Crosser, Katelyn (Jordan) Nickerson, Peyton Crosser, Kenlee Crosser, Jaxson Crosser, Kaitlin (John) Loftin, Jocelyn Hammack, Shyla (Kurt) Bremer, Stephanie (Randy) Rottinghaus, Annette McNamara, Crystal (Aaron) Putze, Jessica (Joey) Buchheit, Ashley (Danny) Wegg, Bryan (Ashley) Crosser and Adam Russell Crosser; 17 great-grandchildren: Shiloh Loftin, Harlow Crosser, Brody Bremer, Brailee Bremer, Andrew Rottinghaus, Ashton Rottinghaus, Aubrielle Rottinghaus, Garrett Putze, Grant Putze, Jaelyn Putze, Drew Buchheit, Keeley Buchheit, Brandt Wegg, Jameson Wegg, Grace Wegg, Will Crosser and Ellie Crosser.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wendell and Caroline Holbrock; her husband, Donald Crosser; her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ina and Leon Deibler; and a daughter in-law, Amber Crosser.
Velma Lois Crosser, 88, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 520 College Ave., Iowa Falls. A time of visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. Burial will be at Northlawn Memory Garden Cemetery in Iowa Falls. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Greenbelt Humane Society, 319 River St., Iowa Falls, IA 50126 or the First Congregational UCC Church, 520 College Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. The Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Velma Lois Holbrock Crosser was born Sept. 8, 1931, at Iowa Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Wendell William and Caroline Irene Santee Holbrock. She graduated Iowa Falls High School with the Class of 1949. She graduated from Ellsworth Community College, receiving an Associate of Arts Degree. On Feb. 4, 1951, she was united in marriage to Donald Paul Crosser. To this union three children were born: Harold, Wendell and Kenneth. She was the proud owner of The Stitchery Shop in Iowa Falls for many years where she was also an agent for Marshall & Swift dry cleaners. Prior to that, she was a bookkeeper for Citizens State Bank, secretary for Campbell’s Supply and sales clerk for Coast-to-Coast. She was over a 70-year member of the First Congregational Church and over 30 years of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid animal lover, especially cats.
She is survived by her children, Harold (Donna) Crosser of Iowa Falls, Wendell (Teresa) Crosser of West Des Moines and Kenneth (April) Crosser of Ottumwa; 15 grandchildren: Alex (Kelly) Crosser, Katelyn (Jordan) Nickerson, Peyton Crosser, Kenlee Crosser, Jaxson Crosser, Kaitlin (John) Loftin, Jocelyn Hammack, Shyla (Kurt) Bremer, Stephanie (Randy) Rottinghaus, Annette McNamara, Crystal (Aaron) Putze, Jessica (Joey) Buchheit, Ashley (Danny) Wegg, Bryan (Ashley) Crosser and Adam Russell Crosser; 17 great-grandchildren: Shiloh Loftin, Harlow Crosser, Brody Bremer, Brailee Bremer, Andrew Rottinghaus, Ashton Rottinghaus, Aubrielle Rottinghaus, Garrett Putze, Grant Putze, Jaelyn Putze, Drew Buchheit, Keeley Buchheit, Brandt Wegg, Jameson Wegg, Grace Wegg, Will Crosser and Ellie Crosser.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wendell and Caroline Holbrock; her husband, Donald Crosser; her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ina and Leon Deibler; and a daughter in-law, Amber Crosser.