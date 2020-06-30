WILLIAMS
James Anthony Cunningham, 70, of Williams, passed away June 25, 2020, at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. There will be a private family graveside service at 2:30 p.m. following the visitation at the St. Mark Cemetery in Iowa Falls. The family will have a celebration of life ceremony at a later date. The Linn’s Funeral Home in Iowa Falls is helping the family with arrangements, and further information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: James Cunningham Memorial Fund, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
James Anthony Cunningham was born Jan. 8, 1950, in Spalding, Nebraska, to Eldred Emery and Charlotte Eulalia [Cary] Cunningham. He attended and graduated the Iowa Falls School District, graduating in the class of 1968. He was on the Williams Library Board for many years. He was also a member of the Williams Lions Club.
James Anthony Cunningham is survived by one brother: EJ Cunningham of Alden; three sisters: Patricia Cunningham of West Des Moines, Charlene Cunningham of Alden, and Renee McLaughlin of Des Moines; one sister-in-law: Sharon Cunningham of Lillington, North Carolina; many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. James Cunningham was preceded in death by his parents: Eldred and Charlotte Cunningham; and one brother Edward Cunningham.
