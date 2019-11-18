IOWA FALLS, Curt Oelmann, 53, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. A memorial visitation will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Woodley Funeral Home. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Curt and his family.
Curt Alan Oelmann was born in Iowa Falls, Iowa, on March 6, 1966, to Freddie and Joyce (White) Oelmann. He was employed by Concrete Incorporated in Iowa Falls for 25 years as a mechanic and truck driver.