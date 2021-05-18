Bernadine Daleske, 102, of Eldora, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Eldora Specialty Care Facility located in Eldora, Iowa. Funeral services for Bernadine will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, located at 1105 Washington St., Eldora, IA 50627. Pastor Aaron Hambleton will be officiating the service. Following services, Bernadine will be laid to rest at East Lawn Cemetery in Eldora. Memorial contributions may be directed in Bernadine’s name to her family which will be later designated elsewhere. For further information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Creps-Abels Funeral Home is caring for Bernadine and her family.