HUBBARD-JaMae Daleske, 78, of Hubbard, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. A flowing visitation will be held Thursday, March 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hubbard Cemetery in Hubbard. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for JaMae and her family. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com.