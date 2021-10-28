COCOA, Fla.
E. H. “Erv.” Daley, 95, passed away peacefully at home in Cocoa, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. He was attended by his daughter, Lynn, of Atlanta, Ga.; his son, Lee, and his dear friend, Trish Olsen, both of Cocoa. Erv was preceded in death by his wife, Lorine. Following cremation, his ashes will be spread at favorite places he’s discovered in his many years and miles of crisscrossing North and Central America - both on and off-road - on a wide variety of beloved motorcycles. Take a ride with your friends in his memory; speak of him if you will, but always remember, “Wherever you go, there you are.”