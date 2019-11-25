ELDORA
George D. Danger, 77, of Eldora, formerly of Buckeye, Iowa, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Eldora Specialty Care in Eldora. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Linn’s Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Time of visitation will be 10-11 a.m. prior to the funeral. Memorials may be directed to: George Danger Memorial in care of Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
George Daniel Danger was born Sept. 6, 1942, in Alden, Iowa, the son of Ilayton (King) and Roy Danger. He was raised and attended school in Ellsworth, Iowa. On Sept. 29, 1963, George married Betty Hage at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. To this union four children were born: Paulette, Rodney, Janine and Traci. He spent his life in Hardin County. George settled in Buckeye in 1974, where he worked until his retirement driving both semi and gravel trucks. He spent many years as a volunteer firefighter and also member of United Church of Christ in Buckeye. He also coached the Buckeye Braves Little League baseball team to many victories over the years. George enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending the winter months in South Texas and visiting with his family and friends as he had never met a stranger.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his children: Paulette Reighard of Ames, Iowa, Rod Danger and his wife, Rizza, of Oceanside, California, Janine Allbee of New Providence, Iowa, Traci Genest and her husband, Rick, of Dallas Texas; nine grandchildren: Brennan, Taylor, Brianna, Luke, A.J., Tyler, Ashley, Amber and Alexis; one great-grandson, Tristan; one brother, John Danger; two sisters, Sharon Cunningham, and Susan Danger; several nieces and nephews as well as many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ilayton “Bobbie” Danger; his three brothers, Leonard Danger, Darrell Danger and Kevin Danger; and his sister, Marlys Brooks.
