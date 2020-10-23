ACKLEY—Mary Ann Danger, 73, of Ackley, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Franklin County Hospital. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the First Congregational Church with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com .