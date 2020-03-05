IOWA FALLS - David Brinkley, 68, of Iowa Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Hansen Family Hospital. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest at the Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Woodley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for "Brink" and his family.
David Richard Brinkley was born May 26, 1951, in Milford, Iowa, the son of Dale and Gladys (Stukey) Brinkley. On Aug. 4, 2001, David was united in marriage to Christine Mumm at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls.