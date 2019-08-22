CEDAR RAPIDS - David Boyd Hansen, 91, was called to his Heavenly home Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. He leaves many friends, neighbors and family to miss him but to celebrate his life. Viewing will be at Cedar Memorial, 4200 1st Ave. NE Cedar Rapids, on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2-5 p.m. Funeral service will be Monday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. at West Minster Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids.
David was born to Adolph Magnus and Clara Magdalene Hansen on Aug. 9, 1928, the youngest of five children. He joined the U.S. Army in September 1950 and was honorably discharged from active duty in 1952. He married Ruth E. Klaaren on April 10, 1954. They had four children: Rebeccah (Phillip) Isaacs of Rochester, Minnesota; Cynthia (Philip) Sangalli of Georgetown, Kentucky; Claudia (Bob) Steadman of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and David Brett (Kim) Hansen of Wichita, Kansas; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.