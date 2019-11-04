IOWA FALLS - Deanna Smith, 82, of Iowa Falls, passed away at her home on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 5-8 p.m. at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church with burial in Hazel Green Cemetery.
Deanna was born on March 23, 1937, in Eagle City, Iowa, to Carl and Irene (Buckallew) Butt. On July 9, 1955, Deanna was united in marriage to William Franklin Smith in the Hampton Church of Christ.