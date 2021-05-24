Ackley—Judy Elaine Abbas, 73, of Ackley, formerly of Aplington, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Grand JiVanté in Ackley, of natural causes. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the Christian Reformed Church, with burial in the Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Austinville. Visitation will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com