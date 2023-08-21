APLINGTON-Rhonda Marlynn Adelmund, age 67, of Aplington, Iowa, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at her home in Aplington, of natural causes. Celebration of life will be 6 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 25 at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home, with burial at a later date in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the Lupas Foundation of America. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.