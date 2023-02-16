LATIMER-Mike Alderdyce, 81, of Latimer, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at Grand JiVante Care Center in Ackley. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Hampton is caring for Mike and his family.
Mike married Norma Jean (Boor) Bullis on Oct. 27, 1972, and they moved to the town of Coulter in 1977. Always up for an adventure, he and Norma traveled to several areas of the US on vacations each year.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Rita Bullis; daughter-in-law, Jolene Bullis; grandchildren: Heather (Derrick) Shaull, Quentin and Mahala, Shawn Vanderpool, and Cody Bullis and Ariah; great-grandson, Ethan Vanderpool; sister Shirley Lahvic; sister-in-law Flossie Alderdyce; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends, and fellow truck drivers.