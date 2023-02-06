HUBBARD-Estel Alexander, 90, of Hubbard, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at the Serenity House in Oskaloosa.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at the Salem United Methodist Church, Hubbard.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Salem United Methodist Church, Hubbard.
Burial will take place in the Hubbard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, 1415 28th St #430, West Des Moines, IA 50266 or Salem United Methodist Church, 301-311 Chestnut St, Hubbard, IA 50122.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Estel and his family.