IOWA FALLS—Allen Dale Reyna, 54, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the First Christian Church, 221 Fischer Ave. in Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Linn’s Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Burial will be at a later date. For those who cannot attend the service or wish to send a card, please send them to: Allen Reyna Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. For further information, please visit linnsfuneralhome.com.