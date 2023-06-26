PARKERSBURG-Cory Steven Allspach, age 54, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died suddenly at his home in Parkersburg on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his home in Parkersburg. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 30 at the Christian Reformed Church, with burial at the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg, Iowa. Visitation will be for 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg and one hour before services at the church. In leu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.