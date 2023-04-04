PARKERSBURG-Dana Jon Anderson, 62, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Unity Point Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo, of natural causes.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, April 5, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Parkesburg Funeral Home.
Burial will be at a later date in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.