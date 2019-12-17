PARKERSBURG-Harold “Andy” Duane Anderson, 78, formerly of Parkersburg, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home, in Waterloo, of natural causes. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wellsburg, with burial at a later date in the Graceland Cemetery in Webster City. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wellsburg. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.