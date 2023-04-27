HUBBARD-R. Elaine Arrowood, age 83, of Hubbard, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard. Visitation will be held Monday, May 1, from 6-8 p.m. at the Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, at the Salem United Methodist Church, Hubbard. Burial will take place at 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, in the Old Altoona Cemetery, NE 80th St, Altoona, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent the Alzheimer’s Association of Iowa, 1415 28th St #430, West Des Moines, IA 50266. For more information and online condolences go to, www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Elaine and her family.