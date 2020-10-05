PARKERSBURG-Betty J. Aswegen, 92, of Parkersburg, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Unity Point Health – Allen Hospital, in Waterloo, of natural causes. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Reformed Church of Stout with burial at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.