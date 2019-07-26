PARKERSBURG—Erma Aswegen, 96, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Maple Manor Village in Aplington. Funeral services will be 1 pm. Monday, July 29, at the Christian Reformed Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg and one hour before the funeral service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.